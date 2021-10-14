Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.57 Million

Analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post sales of $59.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $241.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $306.33 million, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $313.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SKIN stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

