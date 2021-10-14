Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

