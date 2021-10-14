Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $321.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $102.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

