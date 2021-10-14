Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

