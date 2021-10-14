Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average is $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

