Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($3.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CMTL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $623.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.