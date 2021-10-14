Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.22. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,518.43 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,192.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,368.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,785.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,593.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $43,250,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

