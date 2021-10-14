Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.