Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $515.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

