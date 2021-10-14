Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPTA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,195. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

