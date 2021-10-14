Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($1.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

