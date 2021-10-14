BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

BTBIF stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

