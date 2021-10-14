BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.81

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 65284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get BTRS alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 5.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.