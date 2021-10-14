Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $98,397.46 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $98,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46.

On Friday, October 8th, Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 129,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,297. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

