Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. Bunge has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

