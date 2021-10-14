Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $84.06 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

