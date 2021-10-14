Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.27

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 5169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

