Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.83

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 34523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

