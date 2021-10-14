Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $61.14 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $61.14 million and $56,803.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00463987 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

