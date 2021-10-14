ByteNext (BNU) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,413.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.09 million and $21,413.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00121947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00074089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.05 or 1.00091731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.20 or 0.06549615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.