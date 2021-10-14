Bytom Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $79.82 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00311376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,705,699,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,893,731 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.