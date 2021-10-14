C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David Barter Sells 170,333 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,671,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 1,404,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 233.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 302.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 56.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

