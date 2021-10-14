C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

