Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 220,339 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,276,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 406,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.88. 1,294,785 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.64.

