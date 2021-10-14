Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,397,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.41.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

