Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,211.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock opened at $1,734.47 on Thursday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,955.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

