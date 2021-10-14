CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $609,775.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $58.27 or 0.00100739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00241026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00095493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 80,873 coins and its circulating supply is 78,873 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

