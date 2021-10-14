CafeSwap Token Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $103,283.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 7,245,979 coins and its circulating supply is 7,225,044 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

