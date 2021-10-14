CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.97. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 105,033 shares traded.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

