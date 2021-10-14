CaixaPay (CXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

