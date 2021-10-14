Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,550.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and last traded at GBX 3,525 ($46.05), with a volume of 44116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,540 ($46.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,393.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,178.17.

In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total value of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

