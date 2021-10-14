Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $988.62

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.62 ($12.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,019 ($13.31). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 5,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 906.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 988.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of £121.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

