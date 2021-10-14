California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.26.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

