California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of DuPont de Nemours worth $93,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

