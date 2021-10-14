California Public Employees Retirement System Has $111.88 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,877 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $111,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,333,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

