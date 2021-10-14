Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 56.0% in September

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $574.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.78. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

