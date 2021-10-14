Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 104.4% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $367,065.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.60 or 0.06553459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00094252 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 102.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

