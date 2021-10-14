Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

