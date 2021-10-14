Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 123.30 ($1.61). 176,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 188,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.46. The company has a market cap of £107.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.