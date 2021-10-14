Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$4.02. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 308,959 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$701.98 million and a P/E ratio of 198.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.38.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$85.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

In related news, Director David A. Winter purchased 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.