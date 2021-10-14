Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.97

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$38.97 and last traded at C$38.96, with a volume of 30711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.