Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

