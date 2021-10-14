Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.06. 26,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,456. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

