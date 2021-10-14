Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.20 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Cardano has a market cap of $71.49 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.84 or 0.00420126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034749 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

