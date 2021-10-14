Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Short Interest Update

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CDXI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. Cardax has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $827,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

