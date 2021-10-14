Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.86% of Cardiff Oncology worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

