CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.37. CareMax shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 103 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMAX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

