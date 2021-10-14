Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $158.61 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.66.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

