CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $961,387.80 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 1,373,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CarGurus by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

