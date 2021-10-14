Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CSL opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.25.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

